Ex-chief whip Hasanat Abdullah's son arrested in Dhaka
Detectives arrested Moin Abdullah, son of former chief whip Abul Hasanat Abdullah, from Dhaka's Gulshan area early today.
Moin Abdullah is the paternal cousin of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
A team of detectives arrested him from a house during a raid around 3:30am, Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said.
He is accused in several cases filed with different police stations in Barishal, he said.
