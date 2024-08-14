Ex-chief justice Khairul Haque resigns from law commission

Former Chief Justice ABM Khairul Haque resigned as chairman of the Bangladesh Law Commission yesterday, citing health issues.

He submitted his resignation to the law ministry through the commission's office. A law commission official, speaking anonymously, confirmed this to The Daily Star today.

Justice Khairul Haque was appointed chairman of the Law Commission on October 27, 2022, for a third term. He served as the 19th chief justice of Bangladesh from September 30, 2010, to May 17, 2011.

Notably, he led the Appellate Division in declaring the caretaker government system unconstitutional.