Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 14, 2024 12:30 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 12:35 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Ex-chief justice Khairul Haque resigns from law commission

Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 14, 2024 12:30 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 12:35 PM
Former Chief Justice ABM Khairul Haque. FILE PHOTO

Former Chief Justice ABM Khairul Haque resigned as chairman of the Bangladesh Law Commission yesterday, citing health issues.

He submitted his resignation to the law ministry through the commission's office. A law commission official, speaking anonymously, confirmed this to The Daily Star today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Justice Khairul Haque was appointed chairman of the Law Commission on October 27, 2022, for a third term. He served as the 19th chief justice of Bangladesh from September 30, 2010, to May 17, 2011.

Notably, he led the Appellate Division in declaring the caretaker government system unconstitutional.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

আন্দোলনে গণহত্যা ও গুলি বর্ষণের বিচার আন্তর্জাতিক অপরাধ ট্রাইব্যুনালে: আসিফ নজরুল

কাউকে ছাড় দেওয়া হবে না।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

ভারতকে নেতৃত্ব দিয়ে বাংলাদেশের সংবিধান সমুন্নত রাখার আহ্বান জয়ের

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification