Ex-army officer Ziaul arrested in murder case

Former army officer Major General Ziaul Ahsan was arrested last night in a murder case filed with New Market Police Station in the capital.

Ziaul, former director general of NTMC, was arrested from Dhaka's Khilkhet on the basis of secret information last night, according to a Whatsapp message from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Ziaul Ahsan, who was relieved of his post in the army on August 6, was earlier detained in dramatic circumstances around midnight the same day after the plane he was on was brought back from the Dhaka airport runway to the boarding bridge.