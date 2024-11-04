Ex-addl secretary, son denied bail in foreign currency case

A Dhaka court today denied bail to Mohammad Amjad Hossain, a former additional secretary of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives, and his son KM Ashif Hossain, sending both to jail in a case filed under the Foreign Currency Control Act, 1947.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saifuzzaman issued the order after Investigation Officer Md Sumon Miah, a sub-inspector at Uttara West Police Station, presented the two in court, requesting their detention until the investigation concludes.

The defence submitted a bail application, arguing that the case was filed to harass the accused. However, after hearing both sides, the magistrate rejected the petition and ordered their transfer to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.

The arrests followed a joint operation by the army and police at House 33 in Sector 11, Uttara, on Sunday night. According to police, the four-hour raid yielded Tk 1.95 crore in cash, foreign currency, 11 iPhones, and luxury watches.

Amjad, who retired as an additional secretary in 2020, is originally from Gazipur. In light of the incident, police have filed a case under the Foreign Currency Control Act, 1947, with Uttara West Police Station.