DU expresses regret over Tofazzal murder

Dhaka University administration today expressed regret over the killing of Tofazzal Hossain in mob violence on the campus, stating that it is committed to ensure justice for the incident.

In a media release issued by its public relations office, the DU administration said they are deeply saddened and shocked over the "inhumane and unexpected" incident that took place last night at Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall.

In response, the administration has promptly taken necessary legal and administrative measures.

The proctorial team immediately visited the scene and the hospital after learning about the incident and are taking appropriate action without delay.

Besides, a probe committee has been formed to look into the matter. The committee has already started collecting testimonies to produce a report as quickly as possible.

Also, the university authority filed a case with relevant police station and has been maintaining regular communication with police, it added.

The incident of mob violence happened on Wednesday night when students, suspecting that Tofazzal stole mobile phones from their hall, confined and beat him inside the dormitory, our DU correspondent reported quoting Prof Shah Md Masum, provost of the Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall.

After the beating, the hall authorities handed Tofazzal over to the university's proctorial team. The team first took him to Shahbagh Police Station and later rushed him to a hospital.

Tofazzal was declared dead around 12:45am, as per the medical report, said Dhaka University Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed.