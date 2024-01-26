A drivers’ gang behind abduction of univ student

Says Rab

Kazi Hasibur Rahman Himel, a student of a private university, took over his father's business four months ago after the latter passed away.

A criminal gang took this turn of event as an opportunity to abduct Himel and get a significant amount as ransom from his family, Rab said yesterday.

Rab rescued Himel from an area in Sunamganj's Tahirpur upazila close to Bangladesh's border with India's Meghalaya on Wednesday, nearly a month after he was abducted.

The gang, led by Himel's driver Samidul Islam and his accomplice Abdul Malek, picked up the victim from Gazipur on December 26 last year and took him to a border area in Tahirpur. The abductors tortured him brutally to collect a ransom of Tk 2 crore from his family, according to investigators.

On Wednesday, the Rapid Action Battalion arrested five kidnappers, all drivers by profession, from Tahirpur, Dhaka and Netrokona. The arrestees are Abdul Malek, 35, Samidul Islam, 30, Roni Nabal, 41, Russell Mia, 34, and Billal Hossain, 24.

The previous day, the Detective Branch of police and Sunamganj police picked up five more people in this connection.

Briefing reporters at the Rab media centre in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar yesterday, Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of the Rab's media wing, said Malek and Samidul are the masterminds behind the kidnapping. Samidul, who had been the car driver for Himel's family for about four years, had a lot of information about the family's finances and properties.

On December 16, the gang members, led by Malek and Samidul, gathered in Uttara and planned to kidnap Himel.

As part of the plan, Samidul told Himel that there was a good prospect for the latter to sale batteries at different places in Sherpur and enticed him to go there. As Himel left Dhaka for Sherpur on December 26, Samidul informed Malek about it.

Malek and his cohorts, who were on motorbikes, intercepted Himel's car in Gazipur's Salna area that day. They took the victim and Samidul in rear seats of the car.

In the evening, they reached Dhobaura, the bordering area of Mymensingh. After staying there for three days, all gang members except Billal went to the border area of Tahirpur along with Himel.

From there, Malek called Himel's mother Tahura Haque over WhatsApp and demanded a ransom of Tk 2 crore for her son's release. They sent videos of torturing Himel.

However, the abductors later agreed to release Himel for Tk 30 lakh. Malek verbally abused Tahura and threatened to kill her son if he didn't get the ransom money. Tahura then agreed to pay the ransom, Rab said.

The criminals asked the victim's mother to go to Tahirpur on Tuesday with the money. In the meantime, Tahura informed the law enforcers about the incident and sought help.

[The DB in a press statement on Wednesday said they contacted Meghalaya police in India and asked them to conduct raids in hilly areas of Nanglam, south-west to Khasi hills from where they seized evidence of abduction.]

The Rab said Malek had been behind bars for more than eight years in at least 14 cases, including for kidnapping, arms trade, robbery and murder. He served three years in jail for kidnapping a professor's son in Mymensingh.

Roni also served over six years in prison in two cases, including one for robbery.