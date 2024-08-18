Don't go, students stage demo as KU VC intends to resign

Students of Khulna University today staged a unique protest demanding the vice-chancellor of the university not to resign.

Hundreds of students gathered in the administrative building of the university in the evening and started chanting slogans demanding that the VC Prof. Dr. Mahmud Hossain change his decision, reports our Khulna correspondent.

"We will not accept the resignation of the vice-chancellor under any circumstances. The vice-chancellor will continue to work the way he is working for the smooth running of the university," said Zahurul Tanvir, Khulna University coordinator of the anti-discrimination student movement and a student of statistics discipline.

"Students will resist if there is any internal or external pressure regarding the resignation of the VC. If necessary, we will shut the university. The chancellor of the university should take measures so that the VC is not forced to resign," he added.

At one point, the students entered the VC's room and asked him why he wanted to resign. Later, the VC went to the protesters and urged them to keep patience.

We work in a team where treasurer, registrar, members of various bodies, teachers and officials play their parts, VC Mahmud Hossain told the students.

"Everyone works for the development of the university. I will consider what you have brought up and I will discuss it with my team and then get back to you," he added.

Later, the VC held talks with Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mosammat Hosne Ara, Registrar (Acting) Professor Khan Gholam Quddus and other teachers.