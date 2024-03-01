Doctor set on fire by ex-husband dies after 4 days

A female doctor, who was set on fire by her former husband in Narsingdi four days ago, died at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka yesterday.

The deceased is Lata Akhter, 32, of Narsingdi's Raipura upazila.

The ex-husband, Khalilur Rahman, 40, of Gazipur, who also suffered burn injuries, died on Monday.

Lata's uncle Faruk Miah said Lata got married to Khalil two years ago after a relationship. However, they divorced around two months ago over a family feud, Faruk said.

Since then, Lata had been staying at her family home.

Faruk said Khalil hid his job identity from Lata before marriage. Khalil claimed that he was an expatriate, but he was an auto-rickshaw driver. This led to their divorce, he added.

On February 25, Khalilur went to Lata's residence, entered her room, poured petrol on both of them and set her and himself on fire. Later, family members rescued them in critical condition, Faruk added.

Khalilur was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he died a day later. Lata was admitted to the burn institute.

Raipura Police Station's Sub-inspector Alamgir Hossain said, "We come to know from her family members that Lata died today [yesterday]."