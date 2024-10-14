DNC suspends deputy director who is prime accused in Tamim murder

Mohammad Mamun, a deputy director of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) and the prime accused in the murder of Deepto TV broadcast engineer Tanjeel Jahan Tamim, has been relieved of his duties and recommended for suspension.

Mamun, who is currently on the run, has been attached to DNC Headquarters, according to a notification signed by Mehedi Hasan, Deputy Director (Administration) of the DNC.

The DNC has forwarded a recommendation for Mamun's suspension to the Ministry of Home Affairs, according to DNC sources.

On October 10, Tanjeel Jahan Tamim, 32, was allegedly beaten to death by several staff members of Pleasant Properties Ltd., a real estate developer, along with hired thugs, following a dispute over the handover of apartments in the Mahanagar Project in Rampura.

"In the primary probe, police found the involvement of Shaikh Rabiul Alam Robi, a central leader of the BNP and Mohammad Mamun, a deputy director of DNC, behind the murder," said Ruhul Kabir Khan, deputy commissioner of DMP's Tejgaon Division, at a press conference recently.

So far, five individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Tamim's father, Sultan Ahmed, filed a case naming 16 individuals, including Robi, who is also the managing director of Pleasant Properties.

According to the case statement, the company constructed a building on Sultan's land under a contract promising five flats in return. However, after receiving only two flats, a dispute arose between Sultan and Rabiul that escalated over three years.

On October 10, associates of the company reportedly entered Sultan's home and attacked Tamim, who later died from his injuries at Monowara Hospital.

Meanwhile, Mamun got involved in the conflict as his father-in-law had purchased an apartment in the building.

"Mamun has been made the prime accused in the case. His involvement is under further investigation," added Deputy Commissioner Ruhul Kabir Khan.