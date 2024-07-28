Dhaka College student Faiyaz’s remand cancelled

A juvenile court in Dhaka today declared Hasnatul Islam Faiyaz a juvenile and cancelled the seven-day remand order in a case filed over the killing of a police constable amid the violence centring the quota reform movement in Dhaka's Jatrabari on July 19.

After cancellation of his remand, Faiyaz was sent to Gazipur's Tongi Child Correctional Centre.

Judge Roksana Begum Happy of Juvenile Court-3 of Dhaka passed the order after Faiyaz's lawyer submitted an application challenging the legality of the lower court order, said Sub-Inspector Mohammad Asaduzzaman, general recording officer of Jatrabari Police Station at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court.

During today's hearing, Faiyaz's lawyer Mozharul Islam told the court that his client is 17 years old, but Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shanta Akhter yesterday placed Faiyaz on a seven-day remand treating him as an adult, even though they had submitted all documents in support of treating him as a juvenile. So, the remand order passed by the lower court should be cancelled, the lawyer argued.

At one stage, the juvenile court asked Moradul Islam, an inspector of the Detective Branch (DB) of Police and also the investigation officer of the case, for his explanation. After verifying all the documents, the IO said Faiyaz was indeed 17 years old.

The judge then perused the documents and cancelled the seven-day remand order and sent Faiyaz to Gazipur's Tongi Child Correctional Centre.