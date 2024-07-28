Bangladesh
At least 147 dead in violence centring quota protests: home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan
File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said around 147 people were killed in the conflict and violence centring the quota reform movement.

The dead include police personnel, Awami League leaders and activists, students, and people from various professions, said the home minister while talking with the reporters at the secretariat.

"Further inquiries are underway to ascertain the death toll," he said.

The home minister further said the process to determine how many people of other professions are among the victims was ongoing.

