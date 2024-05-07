Derogatory comments about judge: HC suspends PP Zahirul of Khulna

The High Court today suspended Zahirul Islam Palash, special public prosecutor (PP) of Khulna Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2, from law practice for 30 days for allegedly making derogatory comments about a district judge.

The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order during the hearing of a suo moto (voluntary) contempt of court rule against Advocate Zahirul.

Earlier in the day, Zahirul appeared before the HC bench in compliance with a summon order and offered an unconditional apology to this court for his acts.

The bench also fixed June 10 for further hearing on the issue and asked Zahirul to appear before it on that day in connection with the rule, Deputy Attorney General Kazi Mynul Hassan told The Daily Star.

Zahirul's lawyer M Sayed Ahmed Raza told The Daily Star that his client cannot appear before any court of Khulna for the next 30 days for moving any case following the HC order.

On April 3, the HC bench issued the suomoto rule and summons order against Zahirul after Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan sent the issues to this bench for hearing and disposal.

The chief justice has taken the move after receiving a letter from Judge Tarikul Islam of Khulna Metropolitan Court on March 31.

In the letter, Judge Tarikul described the incident of heated arguments made by Zahirul during the hearing of a case in his courtroom and "false and derogatory comments" about the judge outside the courtroom on live video on March 25.