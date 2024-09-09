Death-row convict who fled Kashimpur jail on Aug 6 arrested
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) yesterday arrested a death row convict who escaped from the Kashimpur High Security Central Jail in Gazipur on August 6, a day after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.
Acting on a tip-off, RAB-1 arrested Lukimuddin Lokman, 54, from a residential hotel in Kodda area of Gazipur city around 3:30pm.
A mobile phone was also seized from his possession.
RAB-1 Assistant Director Md Mahfuzur Rahman confirmed news of the arrest today.
After escaping from jail, he was hiding in Kodda area under Basan Police Station, he said, adding that the arrestee was handed over to police.
Lokman hailed from Bhanra area of Nagarpur upazila of Tangail district.
Comments