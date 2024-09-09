Death-row convict who fled Kashimpur jail on Aug 6 arrested

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) yesterday arrested a death row convict who escaped from the Kashimpur High Security Central Jail in Gazipur on August 6, a day after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

Acting on a tip-off, RAB-1 arrested Lukimuddin Lokman, 54, from a residential hotel in Kodda area of ​​Gazipur city around 3:30pm.

A mobile phone was also seized from his possession.

RAB-1 Assistant Director Md Mahfuzur Rahman confirmed news of the arrest today.

After escaping from jail, he was hiding in Kodda area under ​​Basan Police Station, he said, adding that the arrestee was handed over to police.

Lokman hailed from Bhanra area of ​​Nagarpur upazila of Tangail district.