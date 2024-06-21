Cyber Security Act: Man sent to jail over FB post

A man was sent to jail yesterday after being arrested under the Cyber Security Act over a Facebook post in Dinajpur's Hakimpur upazila.

The post was about the 30 percent quota for government jobs for children of freedom fighters.

Zahangir Alam, 43, a former employee of Hili Land Port, was arrested from his home in the upazila after Liakat Ali, former commander of the upazila's Muktijoddha command, filed the CSA casewith Hakimpur Police Station on Wednesday afternoon.

Dulal Hossain, officer-in-charge of the police station, confirmed that Zahangir was produced before a court, whichsent him to jail.

According to the case statement, his post, made on June 17, "belittled freedom fighters and their children" with regard to the quota system for government jobs.

It sparked widespread criticism and protests on social media, prompting Liakat Ali to file the case, the statement added.