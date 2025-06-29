Cumilla rape: Main accused arrested

Four others held for recording, sharing video of the incident

The main accused has been arrested in connection with the rape case filed in Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla.

Four others were detained for recording and sharing a video of the incident after the 21-year-old woman was raped, police said.

According to two separate press releases, the prime accused, Md Fazor Ali, 36, was arrested around 5:00am today.

The four other detained are Sumon, Romzan, Md Arif, and Md Anik.

Cumilla Superintendent of Police Nazir Ahmed Khan also confirmed the developments to The Daily Star around 7:30am.

A case was filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, 2000, at Muradnagar Police Station on Friday, he added.

According to the case statement, the woman was raped at knifepoint in Ramchandrapur Panchkitta village under Muradnagar upazila. The victim, a mother of two, had gone to visit her father's house about two weeks ago.

A neighbour, Fazor -- known for stalking her during previous visits -- entered the house on Thursday night while other family members were attending a local fair.

He raped her at knifepoint and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident, according to the case statement filed by the victim the next day.

She said locals rushed to the scene when she began screaming and beat up Fazor. Police said he later fled, despite being injured.

A video of the victim was also recorded and later circulated online.

Police confirmed that legal action would be taken against the accused under relevant laws.