Cumilla rape: 3 arrested for recording victim's video

Police say they are trying to apprehend suspect

Three people have been detained for recording and sharing the video of the victim after she was raped in the Ramchandrapur Panchkitta area last Wednesday, said police in a press release.

Police, however, did not reveal their identities.

The 21-year-old woman was raped at knifepoint in Cumilla on Thursday.

The survivor, a mother of two, had gone to visit her father's house around two weeks ago.

A neighbour, Md Fazor Ali, 36, known for stalking her during her visits, entered the house on Thursday night when other family members were out attending a fair.

He raped her at knifepoint and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident, according to the case statement filed by the survivor the next day.

She added that locals rushed to the scene when she began screaming and they beat up Fazor. Police said he later fled the scene, even though he was injured.

A video of the survivor was also recorded and later circulated online.

Police confirmed that legal action would be taken against them under relevant laws.

A case was filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, 2000 with Muradnagar Police Station on Friday.

Cumilla police in a press statement said efforts are ongoing to arrest the accused and take legal steps accordingly.