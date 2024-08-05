Criminals break into Satkhira jail, release all inmates: eyewitnesses

Criminals broke into the Satkhira District Jail and released the inmates this evening.

They also looted various items from the jail, witnesses and local journalists who were present at the scene said.

Witnesses said several hundred people entered the jail around 6:30pm and at one stage, they broke the lock of the main entrance of the jail.

Then they freed all the inmates by breaking all locks there, witnesses said. During the time, they also turned off all the lights.

The Daily Star could not contact the deputy commissioner or jailer of the district jail.