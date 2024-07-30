Court to decide on accepting charges against 16 Biman officials on Sept 25

Biman Bangladesh Airlines needs to undergo a major transformation in order to grow and expand significantly. PHOTO: BIMAN BANGLADESH AIRLINES

A Dhaka court today set September 25 as the date to decide whether it will accept the charges brought against 16 former and present officials of Biman Bangladesh Airlines in a Tk 1,161 crore corruption case.

Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after scrutinising the case dockets and other relevant documents in the case.

ACC Deputy Director Md Anwarul Haque, also the investigating officer of the case, submitted the charges to the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court on May 20 this year.

The charge-sheeted accused are: Kevin John Steele, former managing director and CEO of Biman, Ishrat Ahmed, former flight captain (operation) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Md Shafiqul Alam Siddique, former deputy chief engineer, Shahid Uddin Mohmmad Hanif, former principal engineer (services and audit), Debesh Chowdhury, former principal engineer (MCC and LM).

The other accused include Golam Sarwar, former inspector of aircraft and currently airworthiness consultant at the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), Md Sadequl Islam Bhuiyan, former aircraft mechanic and now engineer at Biman, Sharif Ruhul Quddus, principal system engineer (structure) at Biman, Md Shahjahan, former deputy chief engineer of Biman, Md Zahid Hossain, engineer of Biman, Mohammad Shafiul Azam, assistant director (AOC airworthiness) of CAAB, Dewan Rashed Uddin, assistant director (Aerospace) CAAB, Hiralal Chakrabarty, engineer of Biman, Ashoke Kumar Sardar, principal system engineer of Biman, Md Lutfar Rahman, engineer of Biman, Md Abdul Kadir, former assistant director and now deputy director of CAAB are also among the charge-sheeted accused.

The IO dropped the names of 14 others from the chargesheet as their involvement with the corruption was not proved.

On February 6 last year, the ACC filed a case against 23 people including the airline's former flight captain (operation) Ishrat Ahmed for causing financial loss to the national flag carrier.

According to the case statement, the accused colluded and misused their power to benefit themselves first and then benefit others and embezzled the money by leasing and then re-delivering two aircraft from Egypt Air, causing Biman Bangladesh Airlines Ltd a loss of Tk1,161 crore.

According to ACC sources, Biman leased two Boeing 777-200 ER aircraft from Egypt Air in 2014 under a five-year contract. Both aircraft suffered engine failures at the end of the first year. The engines were about 12-15 years old and were completely broken due to their short airworthiness period.

Another engine was leased from Egypt Air to keep the aircraft operational. After a year and a half, that too was destroyed.

In five years, the total loss amounted to Tk1,100 crore. The findings came up in the investigation of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism.

The parliamentary body enquired into the matter and found irregularities in leasing the two aircrafts that caused the carrier to incur a loss of Tk 1,161 crore. Later it was recommended that the ACC look into it.

Following that, the ACC formed a two-member committee and launched an investigation.