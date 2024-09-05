Court allows ACC to run forensic test on Asaduzzaman's computer

A Dhaka court today allowed the Anti-Corruption Commission to conduct a forensic test on Central Processing Unit (CPU) of a computer used by former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal in connection with corruption allegations brought against him.

Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after ACC Deputy Director Md Jahangir Alam, who is conducting the investigation, submitted an application.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir moved the petition on behalf of the ACC.

In the application, Jahangir said the former home minister and others formed a syndicate and took crores as bribe for recruitment of manpower, their promotion and transfers to different departments under the home ministry, which is under investigation. So, a forensic test is needed to find the vital clues about the allegations.

The inquiry team visited the home ministry at 2:35pm on August 22 and seized a CPU of a computer from the room of Kamal's assistant personal secretary Monir Hossain.