Corruption case against Bengal Group chairman withdrawn

The government today withdrew a corruption case filed against Bengal Group Chairman Abul Khair Litu over allegedly amassing wealth of around Tk 90.32 crore illegally.

Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court issued the order after the Anti-Corruption Commission submitted an application, seeking withdrawal of prosecution of the case under Section 494 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, ACC Public Prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam told The Daily Star.

The judge also relieved Abul Khair from the charges of the case.

Earlier in the day, the anti-graft watchdog approved the withdrawal of the prosecution of the case after scrutinising the application, submitted by the investigation officer, and other case records.

On July 11, ACC Deputy Director (Special Enquiry and Investigation-2) Md Kamruzzaman submitted a charge sheet against Abul Khair in the case.

On April 17 last year, ACC Deputy Director Monayem Hossain filed a case against him for concealing information of acquiring wealth worth Tk 11.12 lakh and amassing wealth of Tk 90.32 crore beyond their known sources of income.

According to the charge sheet, the ACC in its investigation found that Abul Khair concealed information of Tk 12.42 lakh and acquired wealth worth Tk 90.32 crore beyond his known sources of income.