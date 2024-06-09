Cop shot dead by colleague in Baridhara diplomatic zone

A police constable was shot dead by his colleague near the Palestinian embassy in the capital's Baridhara area around 11:45pm last night.

The deceased has been identified as Monirul.

Following the incident, police detained Constable Kawsar Ahmed in connection with the shooting and cordoned off the area.

Both the policemen were on duty in front of the embassy.

"We are investigating the incident," Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (Detective Branch) of DMP, told reporters at the spot around 1:00am.

A man who was passing through the area on a bicycle also sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, said Mazharul Islam, officer-in-charge of Gulshan Police Station.

The police identified the injured man as Sajjad, who works as a driver for an embassy.

Hasan Ahmed, a journalist, told The Daily Star, "On our way home from work, we saw a policeman lying on the road near the Palestinian embassy. When our driver slowed down, a policeman, who was sitting next to the body, suddenly fired at us. So, we left the area immediately."

Police recovered four to five rounds of bullet casings from the spot.

On information, additional police personnel, including a SWAT team, were deployed in the diplomatic zone.