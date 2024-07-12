Confiscate all properties of Matiur, family

Court orders authorities

A Dhaka court yesterday ordered confiscation of all moveable and immoveable properties of former NBR official Matiur Rahman and his family members in connection with corruption allegations.

The family members are Matiur's first wife Laila Kaniz Lucky, also the chairman of Narsingdi's Raipura upazila, their son Ahmed Taufiqur Rahman and daughter Farzana Rahman Ipshita, and Matiur's second wife Shammi Akhter Shewly.

Their immoveable properties include 2,212.35 decimals of land in Dhaka's Savar, Mymensingh's Valuka, Gazipur, Natore's Singra and Narsingdi's Shibpur, and four flats (total 7,248 square feet) in Dhaka's Mirpur.

They have Tk 13,44,36,471 in 116 bank accounts. The court also ordered freeze on the 116 bank accounts.

Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the orders after Anti-Corruption Commission Deputy Director Md Anowar Hossain, also the enquiry officer, filed a petition with the court in this regard.

The ACC official in his petition said Matiur and his family members were trying to transfer their properties and launder money, and that is why they should be prevented from making such attempts.

Matiur and his family members also opened 23 beneficiary owner's (BO) accounts with different brokerage houses.

On June 24, the same court had imposed travel bans on Matiur, Laila and Taufiqur in connection with corruption allegations.

Earlier, the ACC formed a three-member committee to probe the allegations of amassing huge illegal wealth against them.