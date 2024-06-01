Chief justice urges lawyers to contribute to ensuring justice for all

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan today called upon the lawyers to play a role in ensuring justice for everyone in society without keeping limited their fight to establish justice in court only.

He made the call while addressing a reception ceremony of the Mymensingh District Bar Association in the city's Town Hall auditorium.

The chief justice also urged the lawyers to be imbued with the spirit of independence and non-communal ideology to make their marks in taking the country ahead.

Mymensingh District Bar Association President Advocate Fazlul Haque chaired the meeting which was conducted by its General Secretary Advocate Abul Kalam.

Justice Jahangir Hossain, Senior District and Session Judge Mamtaz Parvin, Supreme Court Bar Association General Secretary Advocate Shah Md Manjurul Haque, Mymensingh District Bar Association former President Advocate Jahirul Haque, Advocate AHM Khalequzzaman, Advocate Moslem Uddin and Public Prosecutor Advocate Kabir Uddin Bhuiyan spoke on the occasion, among others.

Earlier, the chief justice inaugurated a waiting room named "Nyaykunjo" for justice seekers at Mymensingh District Judge Court.