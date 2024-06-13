UP chairman arrested over assaulting cops in Gazipur

Police arrested a UP chairman, along with one of his associates, from Kapasia, Gazipur, on charges of assaulting cops.

Touk UP chairman MA Jalil, 68, also the Awami league president of the union, and Faiz Uddin, 55, were arrested this morning, said Rashed Mia, a sub-inspector of Kapasia Police Station.

According to police, a cow market was set up in Uzli Dighir Par by the chairman's nephew, Aman Ullah, yesterday afternoon without any permission.

Kapasia UNO AKM Lutfar Rahman (UNO) requested its removal through a mobile court.

When police tried to arrest Ullah for non-compliance, a crowd led by Jalil intervened. They snatched Ullah from police and assaulted the officers.

Later, on behalf of police, ASI Lutful Rahman filed a case, naming 23 people.

The UNO said that the arrests were made for not complying with the court's order.

Attempts to reach Aman Ullah were unsuccessful as his phone was switched off.