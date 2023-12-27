CCTV cameras inside women's beauty salon: 3 arrested

Police arrested three people for installing close-circuit TV cameras and recording unauthorised videos of clients inside the service rooms of "Woman's World", a renowned beauty salon, in the capital's Dhanmondi area.

The CCTVs recorded videos inside the rooms where women change dress and take massage, according to a case filed with Dhanmondi Police Station.

Five persons, including the salon owners, were made accused in the case filed by police.

Police raided the beauty salon yesterday afternoon after a complaint from a customer, said Abu Taleb, assistant commissioner of DMP's Dhanmondi Zone.

The arrestees are Taslim Arif Elias, 52, general manager of the parlour, Emdadul Hasan, 53, manager (administration) and MH Jewel Khandaker, 33. They were sent to jail today, court sources said.

The two other accused are Taslima Chowdhury Kona Alam, 57, and Farnaz Alam, 32, owners of the beauty salon.

The High Court in 2011 had ordered removal of CCTV cameras from the service rooms of all beauty parlours, both for men and women, in the country, after a woman made allegations that she was recorded by a CCTV while taking service at Persona, another renowned beauty parlour in the city.

Dhanmondi police station officer-in-charge Parvez Islam told The Daily Star that they seized two digital video recorders (DVRs) and checked those. They found proof of the allegation.

OC Parvez said as the woman did not want to file a case, police filed it.

Recorded footages have been found and now police are trying to confirm whether the footages were used for any criminal and illegal purposes, he added.

The Daily Star called the phone number of Woman's World's head office, a representative picked up the call and said that he can't comment on this matter.