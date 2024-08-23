Cases against Hasina so far cross 50

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina will be investigated for seven more murders, taking the number of such cases so far after her August 5 downfall to 51.

Five of the cases were filed in Dhaka and one in Narsingdi over deaths during the recent student-led uprising, while in Bogura, a case was filed over the killing that took place in 2018.

The former PM now faces at least 42 cases on murder charges, seven for alleged crimes against humanity and genocide, one on allegation of abduction and one over an attack on a BNP procession.

Hasina and 46 others were sued by Advocate Hannan Bhuiyan over the killing of a street vendor named Shahabul Islam Shaon during the protests in Dhaka's Ashulia on August 4, a day before her resignation and flight to India.

Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Arifa Chowdhury Himel ordered Ashulia police to register it as a first information report (FIR).

AL general secretary Obaidul Quader, ex-home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former AL MPs Md Saiful Islam and Talukdar Mohammad Towhid Jung Murad, and former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun were among the accused.

Uttara West resident Zakiullah Bahar, 56, filed another case against Hasina and 32 others over the death of 12th grader Abdullah Bin Jahid in the Airport area on August 5.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mainul Islam ordered the Airport Police Station chief to register it as an FIR.

The third case in the capital was filed by Mohammadpur resident Rabiul Khan Hillol against Hasina and 67 others over the killing of Shahriar Hossain Rokon, 23, on July 19.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury ordered Mohammadpur Police Station to investigate the case.

Another murder case against Hasina and 78 named accused and 450 to 500 unnamed people was filed at Mohammadpur Police Station in connection with the killing of a truck driver in the Beribadh area under Mohammadpur in the capital on July 20.

Meanwhile, a murder case against Hasina and 147 others in Dhaka yesterday was filed at Adabor Police Station. The victim, a garment factory worker, was shot on August 5 and died two days later.

In Narsingdi, a case was filed against Hasina, Quader, Asaduzzaman, Mamun and 78 others over the killing of businessman Azizul Islam during the student-led movement on July 19.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court directed the local police chief to register it as an FIR after recording the statement of the plaintiff and victim's father Almach Mia.

Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, daughter Saima Wazed Putul and 76 others were sued over the abduction and killing of a union-level BNP leader named Shah Alam Sujan in Bogura's Shibganj upazila in 2018.

Advocate Abdul Wahab, also the general secretary of upazila unit BNP, filed the case with a Bogura court which directed local police to investigate it.

The other accused include Hasina's former press secretary Nayeemul Islam Khan, Ekattor TV Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief Mozammel Babu, its former principal correspondent Farzana Rupa, and ex-IGP Benazir Ahmed.