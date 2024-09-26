BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed acquitted in two cases in Cox's Bazar

A Cox's Bazar court today acquitted BNP standing committee member Salauddin Ahmed in two cases filed in 2007.

Cox's Bazar Senior Lawyer Advocate Abu Siddiq Osmani said the cases were filed in 2007 following two incidents of 2001 and 2002 on allegations of stealing fish from two fish enclosures, reports our Cox's Bazar correspondent.

For the 17 years, no witnesses were placed before the court, he added.

According to the court sources, Badiur Rahman of Palakata area and Mahmudul Haque of Badarkhali of ​​Chakaria upazila in Cox's Bazar filed the cases in 2007.

Considering the matter, the court of Senior Judge Akhter Javed dismissed the two cases under Section 249 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and acquitted all the accused, the lawyer said.

Salahuddin Ahmed, after being acquitted from the cases, said in the last 16 years, people from different walks of life, including political leaders and journalists, have been subjected to false and harassing cases by the fascist government.