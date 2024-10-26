BNP leader accused of attacking minority home

A family from a minority community in Gazipur today alleged that a group of people, reportedly led by a local BNP leader, vandalised their home on Friday.

Following the incident that took place in the city's Bhadun Maizgaon area under ward-41, one Nirmal Mallick filed a complaint with Pubail Police Station today, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

Mallick said some armed individuals, led by BNP leader Shahjalal Miah, stormed into their house and vandalised it.

They also took Tk 2 lakh and four voris of gold.

Contacted, Shahjalal denied the allegations.

Anwar Hussain, president of BNP's ward-41 unit, said while Shahjalal is active in BNP politics, no party leader was involved in the incident, calling it a personal dispute.

Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Amirul Islam said necessary actions will be taken following an investigation.