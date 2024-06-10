Benazir’s family skips ACC quizzing

Commission reschedules it for June 24

The Anti-Corruption Commission has rescheduled the interrogation of former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed's wife Jissan Mirza and two daughters in connection with allegations of amassing wealth illegally.

The new date is June 24 after the trio sought 15 days' time to appear before the commission, said ACC Public Relations Officer Akhtarul Islam.

They were supposed to appear yesterday, but the interrogation could not happen as they did not show up, he said, adding that they had written to the ACC seeking time.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told The Daily Star that Benazir's family sought 15 days for appearing before the commission.

On May 28, the anti-graft body wrote to Benazir, requesting his presence at the ACC headquarters on June 6. Benazir's wife, Jissan Mirza, and their daughters Farheen Rishta Binte Benazir and Tahseen Raisa Binte Benazir were asked to appear on June 9 and make statements regarding the graft allegations.

Benazir also failed to show up for the interrogation on June 6 and sought time. His quizzing was deferred to June 23.

On April 18, the ACC initiated an enquiry into Benazir and his family members in connection with allegation of amassing wealth illegally.