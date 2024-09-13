B’baria Border: Former MP Fazle Karim arrested

ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, former Awami League lawmaker from Chattogram-6, and two others were arrested near Akhaura border in Brahmanbaria on Wednesday night.

He was wanted in several cases filed with different police stations in Chattogram, said police.

Two other arrestees are Abdul Hannan, general secretary of Swechchhasebak League's Akhaura unit and former member of Akhaura South Union Parishad, and Naeem Chowdhury, a human trafficker.

A BGB team held Fazle Karim as he was trying to cross the border illegally through Akhaura border, said Shariful Islam, public relations officer of BGB.

Hannan and Naeem were accompanying him.