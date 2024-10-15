Battery-run rickshaw puller stabbed to death in Dhaka's Gendaria

A battery-run rickshaw puller was stabbed to death in the capital's Gendaria area early today.

Police said unidentified criminals stabbed Anwar Hossain, 35, of Sirajganj's Chowhali upazila, on his throat on Satish Chandra road around 2:00am.

The body was recovered in the morning and sent to Sir Salimullah Medical College morgue for autopsy, said Officer-in-Charge of Gendaria Police Station Abu Shahed Khan.

The victim's cousin Firoz Mia suspected that the criminals killed Anwar and fled with his rickshaw.

Anwar lived alone in Shyambazar area, while his three children and wife lived in his village home in Sirajganj, he added.

OC Abu Shahed Khan said police are yet to find out whether the killing was a mugging incident or due to a previous enmity.

"We are investigating the matter," he said.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, the OC added.

On September 21, two criminals pretending to be passengers stabbed a battery-run rickshaw puller in Gendaria in a failed attempt to snatch his rickshaw.

The rickshaw puller died later at a city hospital.