Bangladesh firm on ‘zero tolerance’ policy against terrorism: foreign secretary

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen today said they cannot compromise with the "zero tolerance" approach to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations with a view to building a peaceful, just and inclusive society during a seminar on preventing violent extremism held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The seminar, titled "Prevention of Violent Extremism in Bangladesh: Graduation and Sustainability," brought together Bangladeshi officials and representatives from the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF) to discuss the nation's progress in countering extremism and plans for future collaboration.

"We must stay sensitised to the potential sources of risks and challenges, including from the prolonged Rohingya humanitarian situation pending a durable solution to be found in neighbouring Myanmar – where the crisis had its origin," he said.

While acknowledging the strides Bangladesh has made in combating violent extremism, Momen cautioned against complacency. He commended GCERF's role in equipping communities with tools to resist extremist ideologies.

Executive Director of Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF) Dr Khalid Koser and Ambassador of Italy, among others, spoke at the inaugural session.

The foreign Secretary reiterated Bangladesh's commitment to GCERF's work and expressed hope that the country's successful exit plan could serve as a model for other nations facing similar challenges.

"We hope that the exit plan implemented in Bangladesh would help advance GCERF's work in other comparable settings. It is certainly a testimony to GCERF's success that starting with three pilot countries, it has now been able to expand its work into 23 countries around the world," he said.

Momen underscored the growing global threats of intolerance, xenophobia, and political polarization, suggesting that GCERF's expertise might be valuable even in traditionally donor-focused countries.

"What we can share from Bangladesh's experience is that an openness to acknowledge and tackle the challenge is always the best bet for societal ownership and engagement towards necessary course correction," he said.

The foreign Secretary expressed gratitude for GCERF's work and its potential for further collaboration, assuring the continued availability of community initiatives promoting positive narratives to counter the harmful messages spread by extremists, particularly online.