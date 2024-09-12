Babar gets bail in four cases including Kibria murder

Sylhet Speedy Trial Tribunal today granted bail to former state minister for home affairs Lutfozzaman Babar in four cases filed for the murder of former Finance Minister Shah AMS Kibria and the murder attempt of former minister Suranjit Sen Gupta.

Sylhet Speedy Trial Tribunal judge Swapan Kumar Sarkar passed the orders this evening after hearing his bail pleas, said Sarwar Ahmed Chowdhury Abdal, public prosecutor of the court.

He said, "During the hearing, we argued on not granting his bail while the petitioner demanded bail on health grounds. The court later ordered the bail in the evening."