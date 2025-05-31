Crime & Justice
Our correspondent, Moulvibazar
Sat May 31, 2025 01:51 AM
Last update on: Sat May 31, 2025 02:23 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

Auto-rickshaw driver stabbed to death

Sat May 31, 2025 01:51 AM
Last update on: Sat May 31, 2025 02:23 AM
Our correspondent, Moulvibazar
Sat May 31, 2025 01:51 AM Last update on: Sat May 31, 2025 02:23 AM
A CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar yesterday morning.

 

A CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar yesterday morning.

The victim was identified as Shaheen Ali, 25, of the Joypasha area, police said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Md Golam Apchar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kulaura Police Station, said an unidentified person attacked Shaheen with a lethal weapon in the Dakshinbazar area around 11:00am, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rushed him to the Kulaura Upazila Health Complex in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead.

However, the reason behind the murder could not be known immediately.

Witnesses said another CNG-run autorickshaw driver attacked Shaheen before fleeing the scene.

OC Golam said drives are underway to arrest the accused.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রবাসীদের রেমিট্যান্সেই বাংলাদেশ ঘুরে দাঁড়িয়েছে: প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

জাতি গঠনে প্রবাসী বাংলাদেশিদের অবদানের কথা স্মরণ করে প্রধান উপদেষ্টা ড. মুহাম্মদ ইউনূস বলেছেন, বাংলাদেশকে ধ্বংসাবশেষ থেকে ঘুরে দাঁড়াতে প্রবাসীরাই মূল ভূমিকা পালন করেছেন।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

ফের বাংলাদেশের লক্ষ্য ২০২ রান

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে