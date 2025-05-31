Auto-rickshaw driver stabbed to death

A CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar yesterday morning.

The victim was identified as Shaheen Ali, 25, of the Joypasha area, police said.

Md Golam Apchar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kulaura Police Station, said an unidentified person attacked Shaheen with a lethal weapon in the Dakshinbazar area around 11:00am, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rushed him to the Kulaura Upazila Health Complex in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead.

However, the reason behind the murder could not be known immediately.

Witnesses said another CNG-run autorickshaw driver attacked Shaheen before fleeing the scene.

OC Golam said drives are underway to arrest the accused.