Auto-rickshaw driver killed by 'muggers' at Khilgaon flyover

A battery-run auto-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death allegedly by muggers at Basabo slope of Khilgaon flyover in Dhaka early today.

The deceased, Basu Mia, 40, was the sole breadwinner for his five-member family, the victim's nephew Md Shakil said.

Basu Mia used to live in a rented house in Boro Bottola area of Khilgaon while his wife and three children have been living in Narayanganj's Araihazar upazila, the nephew said. Shakil confirmed that the incident occurred around 3:00am.

As on other nights, Basu left home with his rickshaw. Later, in the early morning, a passer-by used his phone to inform the family that Basu Mia had been stabbed by muggers at Basabo slope of the Khilgaon flyover.

The passers-by took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 5:30am, Shakil said.

The family suspects that the muggers attempted to steal Basu Mia's rickshaw and stabbed him in the chest and abdomen when he resisted.

Md Bacchu Mia, in charge of DMCH police outpost, said that the body has been sent to the morgue for an autopsy.