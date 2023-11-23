Attack on CJ residence: Zainul Abedin among 3 BNP leaders get bail

A Dhaka court today granted ad-interim bail to three BNP leaders and lawyers till January 28, 2024 in a case filed over vandalising the chief justice's residence and preventing police from discharging duties on October 28.

They are BNP's Vice chairmans Zainul Abedin, Nitai Roy Chowdhury and its Joint Secretary General AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon.

Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court passed the order after they surrendered before his court and sought bail in the case, said additional public prosecutor Tapash Kumar Pal.

During the hearing, defence lawyer Taherul Islam Tauhid told the court that the three leaders got anticipatory bail for three weeks after their surrender before the High Court on November 7.

The HC also directed them to surrender before the lower court concerned in three weeks. Showing respect towards the court, they surrendered before the court seeking bail in the case.

The prosecution, however, didn't say anything on the bail petition.

Inspector Mofizur Rahman filed the case accusing BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, party standing committee member Mirza Abbas, and 70 others, of vandalising the residence of the chief justice.

Police have so far arrested 60 people, including BNP leaders Altaf Hossain Chowdhury and Shamsuzzzaman Dudu.

BNP leader Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was also arrested in the same case and his bail petition was rejected yesterday by the same court.