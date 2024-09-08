Asaduzzaman, Dipu Moni, Arafat sued over death of JnU student

Former ministers Asaduzzaman Khan and Dipu Moni, and former state minister Mohammad Ali Arafat were sued in a case filed over the death of Jagannath University (JnU) student Ikramul Haque Sajid during the recent mass protests.

The victim's father, Ziaul Haque filed the case with Kafrul Police Station yesterday, naming 73 individuals as accused.

Former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, former director general of Rapid Action Battalion Harun-ur-Rashid and former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Habibur Rahman, along with other Awami League leaders and activists, have been accused in the case.

According to the first information report (FIR), Sajid was shot in an attack by Awami League leaders and activists during a mass protest in Dhaka's Mirpur-10 area on August 4.

He was immediately rushed to the Combined Military Hospital in critical condition, where he underwent surgery on his head.

He passed away while receiving treatment at the intensive care unit of the hospital on August 14.

Sajid was a 14th batch student of the accounting department at Jagannath University.