Andaleeve Partho denied bail, sent to jail

A Dhaka court yesterday rejected a bail petition of Bangladesh Jatiyo Party (Manzu) Chairman Andaleeve Rahman Partho and sent him to jail in a case filed over vandalising and setting Setu Bhaban in Dhaka on fire on July 18.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam passed the order after Abu Sayeed Miah, an inspector of the Detective Branch (DB) of Police and also the investigation officer in the case, produced him before it on completion of his three-day remand in the case.

The court, however, directed the jail authorities to provide him with first class division in jail as per the Jail Code after his lawyer submitted another petition in this regard.

In the forwarding report, the IO said Partho gave important information about the incident which was being verified. So the IO appealed to the court to confine him to jail until the investigation is completed.

While the defence submitted an application seeking bail for Partho on grounds that their client was implicated in the case as part of a conspiracy to harass him politically.

Moreover, another accused garment exporter KM Rezaul Hasanat David, also chairman and CEO of Viyellatex Group, was earlier granted bail in the case. So, his bail petition should be granted.

Upon hearing both the sides, the magistrate turned down the defence pleas and ordered to send Partho to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.

On July 25, another Dhaka court placed Partho and David on a five-day remand in the case.

On July 18, nearly 250-300 unidentified people stormed into the Setu Bhaban premises, vandalised many vehicles, and motorbikes, ransacked different sheds and rooms and later set those on fire.