Advocate Tajul Islam made ICT chief prosecutor

The government has reconstituted the prosecution team of the International Crimes Tribunal by appointing five new prosecutors, including the chief prosecutor.

Supreme Court lawyer Md Tajul Islam, joint convener of Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), has been appointed as the chief prosecutor of the tribunal.

The law ministry issued a gazette notification to this effect today.

Advocate Tajul Islam has conducted cases for accused Jamaat-e-Islami leaders before the International Criminal Tribunal.

The other four prosecutors of the tribunal are Mizanul Islam, Gazi Monawar Hossain Tamim, BM Sultan Mahmud and Abdullah Al Noman.

According to the notification, Advocate Tajul Islam will enjoy the status like that of the attorney general of the state. This order will be effective immediately.

The newly appointed Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam told The Daily Star that his office faces significant challenges, as several former powerful politicians, including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, have been accused in cases filed with the ICT for crimes against humanity.

"Information, documents and evidence against them will have to be collected from across the country and those will have to be compiled, examined and placed properly before the tribunal, which is very much challenging and huge task", he said.

Advocate Tajul Islam said the International Crimes Tribunal and its investigation team need reconstruction by appointing new judges and investigators as previous judges, prosecution team and investigation agency appointed by the regime stepped down after the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government.

So, it will take some time to start the functions of the ICT, he added.

"I can say details after taking the responsibility, " the lawyer added.