Addl SP Jewel Rana placed on four-day remand in murder case

A Dhaka court today placed Jewel Rana, an additional superintendent of police, on a four-day remand in a case filed over the death of house help Liza Akter in Dhaka's Ramna area during the quota reform movement.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farjana Shakila Sumu Chowdhury passed the order after police produced him before the court seeking a seven-day remand, said a court staffer.

Jewel, 43, former additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), was arrested from the APBn-2 in Muktagacha of Mymensingh yesterday.

On September 5, Joynal Sikder, father of the victim, lodged the case with Ramna Model Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 173 others.

The case statement said Liza, 19, got shot near Shantinagar intersection around 5:00pm on July 18. Four days later, she died in a city hospital.