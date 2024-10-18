Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Fri Oct 18, 2024 05:46 PM
Last update on: Fri Oct 18, 2024 05:47 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Addl SP Jewel Rana placed on four-day remand in murder case

Star Digital Report
Fri Oct 18, 2024 05:46 PM Last update on: Fri Oct 18, 2024 05:47 PM
Court Order's Logo
Star Online Graphic

A Dhaka court today placed Jewel Rana, an additional superintendent of police, on a four-day remand in a case filed over the death of house help Liza Akter in Dhaka's Ramna area during the quota reform movement.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farjana Shakila Sumu Chowdhury passed the order after police produced him before the court seeking a seven-day remand, said a court staffer.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Jewel, 43, former additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), was arrested from the APBn-2 in Muktagacha of Mymensingh yesterday.

On September 5, Joynal Sikder, father of the victim, lodged the case with Ramna Model Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 173 others.

The case statement said Liza, 19, got shot near Shantinagar intersection around 5:00pm on July 18. Four days later, she died in a city hospital.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মতামত

হাসিনার দুঃশাসনের মাপকাঠিতে বঙ্গবন্ধুকে বিচার করা ঠিক হবে না

স্বাধীনতা যুদ্ধের ইতিহাসকে যথাযথ সম্মান দিতে হবে

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

শেখ হাসিনাকে আশ্রয় দেওয়া অপরাধ: রিজভী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে