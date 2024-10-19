Action against those who file 'harassment' cases: home adviser

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today warned that action will be taken against those who file harassment cases.

"Appropriate action will be taken against those, who are filing cases against innocent people, threatening to sue them to extort money," the adviser said while addressing reporters during a visit at the Border Guard Bangladesh Rajshahi Sector Headquarters.

The adviser said instructions have also been given by the ministry in this regard.

Responding to a query that police have yet to start policing on field in full swing, the adviser said the situation of the police has improved a lot compared to the situation after August 5.

He said, "There was trauma among police. I cannot fix anything right away. But slowly the situation is improving. We have to give it a bit more time."

Responding to another query, He said there has been huge corruption not only in agricultural mechanisation but also in the field of fertilisers.

"We are investigating in this regard. Action will be taken against those who are guilty. Two people have already been taken into custody," said Jahangir, also the adviser to the agriculture ministry.

Asked whether the government has any information about Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and former foreign minister Hasan Mahmud, the home adviser said, "We do not have any specific information about them."

"However, if you have such information, you can help us with the information, in which case you will be rewarded," the adviser said addressing journalists.

He urged journalists to find out more information through investigative journalism.

The adviser said there was no government from August 5 to 7. At that time, most of the criminals fled the country, he claimed.

Replying to a query about the government's move to bring back Sheikh Hasina and Quader following the issuance of arrest warrants against them by the International Crimes Tribunal, Jahangir said the foreign adviser briefed the media in this regard.

"We have an agreement with India in this regard. We will definitely follow this agreement," he said.

BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddique, Rangpur Region Commander Brigadier General SM Zahidur Rahman, and Rajshahi Sector Commander Colonel Md Imran Ibne A Rouf were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the adviser addressed a darbar for the officers working in BGB Rajshahi Sector Headquarters and Rajshahi Battalion (BGB-1).