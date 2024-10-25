ACC summons Taposh over graft allegations

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, former mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation, over allegations of amassing wealth worth crores of takas through corruption and irregularities.

The summons was issued in a letter signed by ACC Deputy Director Monirul Islam yesterday.

Taposh has been asked to appear at the ACC's head office in Dhaka at 1:00pm on November 3 to provide a statement regarding the allegations.

"If you fail to appear and provide your statement at the appointed time, it will be considered that you have no statement regarding the said allegations," the letter stated.