ACC summons ex-DB chief Harun over corruption allegations

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today summoned Harun Or Rashid, former chief of detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, regarding allegations of acquiring assets worth crores of takas beyond known sources of income through irregularities and corruption.

The official has been asked to appear before the ACC on October 31.

He was summoned via a letter signed by ACC Deputy Director Joynal Abedin.

The letter said, "To provide a statement regarding the allegations, you are requested to appear at the Anti-Corruption Commission's head office in Dhaka at 9:30pm on October 31. If you fail to appear and provide your statement at the appointed time, it will be considered that you have no statement regarding the said allegations."