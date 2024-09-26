ACC allowed to quiz ex-minister Asaduzzaman’s son at jail gate for a day

A Dhaka court yesterday allowed the Anti-Corruption Commission to interrogate Safi Muddaser Khan Joty, son of former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, at the jail gate for a day in connection with corruption allegations brought against him.

Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after ACC Deputy Director Md Jahangir Alam, who is the head of the enquiry team, submitted an application in this regard.

Police arrested Joty from Dhaka's Uttara area on September 14. Later, he was placed on a four-day remand in connection with an attempted murder case filed with Ashulia Police Station.

On completion of the remand, he was sent to jail.

In the application, ACC official Jahangir said an enquiry is underway against Asaduzzaman and several officials of his ministry regarding acquiring huge amount of money through transfer, promotion, recruitment of manpower and purchase.

So, Joty needs to be interrogated to know about the matter, he said.

On September 1, the same court issued a travel ban on 10 people, including Asaduzzaman, over corruption allegations brought against them.

Asaduzzaman's wife Lutful Tahmina Khan, son Joty and daughter Safia Tasnim Khan are also among the 10 people.

The others included joint secretary of home ministry Dhananjoy Kumar Das, former additional secretary Md Harun-or-Rashid Biswas, its public relations officer Sharif Mahmud Apu, administrative officer Mollah Ibrahim Hossain, home minister's assistant personal secretary Monir Hossain and the ministry's former deputy inspector general of police Mollah Nazrul Islam.

The court passed the order after the ACC's deputy director submitted an application.