Abontika’s Death: JnU student sent to jail after remand

Jagannath University's suspended student Raihan Siddique Amman was sent to jail yesterday by a Cumilla court after his two-day remand in a case filed over the instigation of law student Fairuz Sadaf Abontika's suicide.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Abu Bakar Siddique passed the order after police produced Amman on completion of his interrogation, said Court Inspector Mozibur Rahman.

Shiben Biswas, inspector of Kotwali Model Police Station and also the investigation officer of the case, did not disclose any information provided by the accused during the interrogation.

On Tuesday, the university's suspended assistant proctor Din Islam was sent to jail after his one-day remand in the case.

In the case statement, Abontika's mother alleged that Amman sexually harassed her daughter both online and offline, while the assistant proctor reportedly verbally abused her when Abontika informed him of the matter.

Before her death by suicide, Abontika wrote down the allegations on her Facebook profile. Her body was found at her Cumilla home on Friday night.