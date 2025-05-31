Abduction victim rescued, 5 arrested in Uttara

Police have rescued a kidnapped victim and arrested five suspected members of an abduction gang in the capital's Uttara.

The arrestees are Md Masum Parvez, 38, Md Solaiman Hossain, 38, Shafikul Islam Sourav, 27, Maya, 25, and Ruli Khanom, 19, confirmed Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner of DMP's media wing yesterday.

On May 28 around 3:20pm, police conducted a raid at House 37 on Road 10/B in Uttara-Sector 11, where the victim was being held, and arrested the suspects.

Police at the time recovered Tk 1.41 crore, allegedly collected as ransom, along with 60 yaba pills, two CCTV cameras, and three mobile phones from their possession.

According to police sources, the victim, a twelfth grader at a school, left her house in Rupnagar on May 26 at around 5:30pm but never returned.

At 2:36am on May 28, an unidentified caller contacted the victim's mother, demanding Tk 50,000 ransom for her release.

The woman immediately informed the Uttara West Police Station.

Police tracked the phone number and identified the kidnapping gang and launched a rescue operation and arrested the five, while some others allegedly escaped.

Three separate cases were filed against the suspects under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, Narcotics Control Act, and Pornography Control Act.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the gang lured young women with false job offers, abducted them, and recorded explicit videos and images to extort money.

The arrested individuals have been sent to court, while police are trying to track down the remaining suspects.