Staff Correspondent
Sat Sep 21, 2024 12:16 AM
Last update on: Sat Sep 21, 2024 01:31 AM

50-year-old man’s body recovered from a bush

Police suspect he was beaten to death
Star Online Graphics

Police yesterday recovered the body of a man from a bush near Jhilpara area of the capital's Khilgaon Taltala.

Nur Islam, 50, of Ati Rayerchar village of Keraniganj, is suspected to have been beaten to death, said Sub-Inspector (SI) of Khilgaon Police Station Md Abdullah Al Hasan. The CID used his fingerprints to identify the victim.

"An investigation is ongoing to find out more details about his death," said the SI.

The police recovered the body around noon and later sent it to Dhaka Medical College Hospital mortuary for an autopsy.

SI Abdullah said there were injury marks all over the victim's body. "We suspect that he was beaten to death before his body was dumped in the bushes."

Contacted, Khilgaon Police Station Officer-in-Charge Daud Hossain said it was learned that the victim went missing after he left his home in Keraniganj around 10:00am on Thursday in search of a job.

