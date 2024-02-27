34 eminent personalities protest bid to ‘harass’ Yunus

Thirty-four noted citizens on Sunday issued a statement protesting the attempts to seize the institutions founded by Nobel Laureate Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus.

They also urged the government and all concerned authorities to stop all "harassment" against Dr Yunus.

"We have noticed recent news reports regarding attempts to seize several institutions established by Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus. These attempts include trespassing and forced entry into institutions such as Grameen Kalyan and Grameen Telecom, both located within the Grameen Telecom building. Furthermore, a political rally was held in front of the building, constituting an unauthorised intrusion," the statement said.

In line with the recent events, AKM Saiful Majid, the current chairman of Grameen Bank, called a press briefing and claimed that the chairmanship of these institutions has been changed, the statement said.

The statement claimed that AKM Saiful Majid, in his letter, revealed his nomination for the chairman position of three organisations instead of Dr Yunus.

The statement said these non-profit organisations established by Dr Yunus are working to improve the fate of marginalised people. According to the revised article of association, Grameen Bank does not have the authority to change the post of chairman of these institutions.

The statement said that in case of any dispute, Grameen Bank could have taken the matter to court. Instead, the process by which efforts are being made to capture the institutions is illegal, immoral and distasteful

"We condemn the one-sided, reckless, and defamatory allegations made by Grameen Bank Chairman Majid about Dr Yunus at the press conference," the statement added.

According to the statement, Dr Yunus has been harassed by various government institutions in the name of summons, investigation, and interrogation. He is facing criminal charges related to civil matters concerning labour laws, and there is an attempt to expedite their resolution at an unusually rapid pace. Besides, various campaigns are continuing against him from different levels of the government.

"We think that there is no scope to look at the recent attempts to seize institutions separately from these events," it added.

Dr Yunus is respected globally for his work to improve the conditions of the poorest and most neglected people and has brought rare honour to Bangladesh.

The recent activities against him are sending a negative message to the world, the statement reads.

The signatories of the statement include human rights activist Hamida Hossain, former caretaker government adviser Hafiz Uddin Khan, former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder, Sujan chief Dr Badiul Alam Majumder, Bangladesh Supreme Court lawyer Dr Shahdeen Malik, Sara Hossain, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Professor Ali Riaz, Professor Swapan Adnan, Professor Firdous Azim, photographer Shahidul Alam, Dhaka University professor CR Abrar, Professor Asif Nazrul, and Professor Shahnaz Huda, among others.