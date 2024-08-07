30-40 inmates escape Kushtia jail

At least 30-40 inmates have escaped the Kushtia District Jail around 2:00pm today.

Kushtia District Commissioner Ehtasham Reza told The Daily Star that several inmates have escaped. The army has taken control of the prison now.

Witnesses said that after 2:00pm, inmates were seen leaving the jail. Several were seen escaping on motorcycles via PTI Road, with their faces covered with towels.

Upon hearing this news, locals gathered in the jail area.

Later, army personnel arrived at the scene, fired blank shots, and dispersed the curious crowd.

According to sources, several inmates had court dates for bail today. As they were being released, at least 30-40 other inmates took the opportunity to escape.

No prison officials responded to calls.