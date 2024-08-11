2 suspected looters beaten to death in Dinajpur

Two people including a teenaged boy were beaten to death by a mob while they allegedly attempted to loot a battery-run easy bike at Nawshan (Ramsagar) Dighi village under Dinajpur Sadar upazila early today.

The deceased are Shuvo Meraz, 20, son of Sabbir Hossain of Neemnagar (Balubari) and Md Tareq, 17, son of late Md Jewel block-4 of Newtown under Sadar upazila.

Farid Hossain, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, quoting locals said Shuvo and Tareq went to Nawshan (Ramsagar) village and tried to snatch an easy bike.

They stabbed the bike driver and tried to take his vehicle, reports our local correspondent.

Later, villagers caught and beat them, leaving both injured critically, the OC said.

They were brought to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, but doctors there declared them dead around 3:20am, said Md Mortuza Rahman, a physician at the hospital.